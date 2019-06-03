Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Iteris
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 03, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Iteris (NYSE: ITI) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, June 3. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Iteris analysts modeled for a loss of 6 cents per share on sales of $24.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, Iteris posted an EPS loss of 4 cents on sales of $25.27 million. Revenue would be down 3.61 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.05 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.02 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Iteris stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Iteris is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/f5minrs6

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

