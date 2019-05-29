Don't be caught off-guard: Dollar General (NYSE: DG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30.

Earnings and Revenue

Dollar General EPS will likely be near $1.39 while revenue will be around $6.56 billion, according to analysts.

Dollar General EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.36. Sales were $6.11 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 2.21 percent. Sales would be up 7.29 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.88 1.26 1.49 1.4 1.48 EPS Actual 1.84 1.31 1.52 1.36 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar General is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k8pas9pe