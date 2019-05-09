On Thursday, May 9, Cable One, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: CABO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Cable One earnings of $8.21 per share. Revenue will likely be around $278.33 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Cable One reported a per-share profit of $6.58 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $265.76 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 24.77 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 4.73 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 8.06 7.84 7.89 6.74 5.87 EPS Actual 7.34 6.7 7.65 6.58 5.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cable One are up 76.25 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Cable One stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cable One's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cabo/mediaframe/30115/indexr.html