On Thursday, May 9, Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Tapestry management projections, analysts predict EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.

Tapestry reported a per-share profit of 54 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.32 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 24.07 percent. Revenue would be up 1.36 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.45 0.57 0.5 EPS Actual 1.07 0.48 0.6 0.54

Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry were trading at $30.72 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Tapestry stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tapestry's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pqa2fq5g