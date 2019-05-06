On Monday, May 6, Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Luminex analysts model for earnings of 7 cents per share on sales of $83.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Luminex reported earnings per share of 25 cents on sales of $82.66 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 72 percent. Revenue would be up 0.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Luminex's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 0.15 0.2 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.15 0.25 0.2

Stock Performance

Shares of Luminex were trading at $23.7 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Luminex stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Luminex's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kycqdumq