American Tower (NYSE: AMT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, May 3. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

American Tower earnings will be near 84 cents per share on sales of $1.81 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, American Tower posted EPS of $1.84 on sales of $1.74 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 54.35 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 3.90 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.73 EPS Actual 2.4 1.85 1.9 1.84 1.64

Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower were trading at $192.91 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on American Tower stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

American Tower's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rgu36fez