A Preview Of Mitek Systems Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 01, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 6 cents and sales around $19.2 million.

In the same quarter last year, Mitek Systems reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $14.27 million. Sales would be up 34.48 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.09 0.03 0.05
EPS Actual 0.03 0.14 0.06 0.06

Stock Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems were trading at $11.9 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Mitek Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

