Infosys (NYSE: INFY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, April 12. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Infosys EPS will likely be near 13 cents while revenue will be around $3.05 billion, according to analysts.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 50 percent. Sales would be up 8.73 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 0.25 0.25 EPS Actual 0.12 0.13 0.25 0.26

Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys were trading at $11.08 as of April 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Infosys stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Infosys's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.infosys.com/Investors/