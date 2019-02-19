LendingClub Q4 Earnings Preview
LendingClub (NYSE: LC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 19. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for LendingClub's Q4 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
LendingClub EPS will likely be near 2 cents while revenue will be around $181.86 million, according to analysts.
LendingClub reported per-share earnings of 1 cent when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $156.45 million. Sales would be up 16.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of LendingClub have declined 9.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on LendingClub stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
LendingClub's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/lc190219.html
