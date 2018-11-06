Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (NYSE: VSI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Vitamin Shoppe to report a loss of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $280.1 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Vitamin Shoppe reported earnings of 2 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $288.18 million. Revenue would be down 2.81 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.09 -0.2 0.17 EPS Actual 0.31 0.1 -0.17 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Vitamin Shoppe stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vitamin Shoppe's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=131737