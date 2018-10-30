Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Herbalife reporting earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Herbalife reported earnings per share of 82 cents on sales of $1.08 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 18.29 percent. Sales would be up 12.44 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.1 0.96 0.89 EPS Actual 0.8 1.4 1.29 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Herbalife. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Herbalife's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/t4j8hfzw