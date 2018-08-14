Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ: CDTI) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Clean Diesel Technologies's per-share loss will be near 9 cents on sales of $2.8 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

Clean Diesel Technologies reported a per-share loss of 2 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.399 million. Revenue would be down 66.66 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.09 -0.07 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Clean Diesel Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Clean Diesel Technologies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cizuhh36