On Thursday, July 12, Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Commerce Bancshares earnings will be near 89 cents per share on sales of $321.5 million, according to analysts.

Commerce Bancshares reported a per-share profit of 75 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $305.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 18.67 percent. Revenue would be up 5.10 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.72 0.75 0.7 EPS Actual 0.92 0.74 0.71 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Commerce Bancshares stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Commerce Bancshares conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.commercebank.com/