At the end of today, January 09, 2024, J&J Snack Foods JJSF will distribute a dividend payout of $0.73 per share, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.80%. Shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 18, 2023 will benefit from this payout.

J&J Snack Foods Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-18 4 $0.73 1.8% 2023-11-15 2023-12-19 2024-01-09 2023-09-15 4 $0.73 1.73% 2023-08-10 2023-09-18 2023-10-10 2023-06-16 4 $0.7 1.79% 2023-05-19 2023-06-20 2023-07-11 2023-03-20 4 $0.7 1.99% 2023-02-15 2023-03-21 2023-04-11 2022-12-16 4 $0.7 1.96% 2022-11-10 2022-12-19 2023-01-10 2022-09-16 4 $0.7 1.95% 2022-08-11 2022-09-19 2022-10-11 2022-06-16 4 $0.63 2.06% 2022-05-20 2022-06-20 2022-07-11 2022-03-21 4 $0.63 1.61% 2022-02-18 2022-03-22 2022-04-12 2021-12-17 4 $0.63 1.64% 2021-11-12 2021-12-20 2022-01-11 2021-09-17 4 $0.63 1.56% 2021-08-06 2021-09-20 2021-10-11 2021-06-18 4 $0.63 1.53% 2021-05-12 2021-06-21 2021-07-12 2021-03-19 4 $0.57 1.45% 2021-02-11 2021-03-22 2021-04-13

J&J Snack Foods's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Cal-Maine Foods CALM having the highest annualized dividend yield at 5.58%.

Analyzing J&J Snack Foods Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $2.30 in 2020 to $2.87 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For J&J Snack Foods

From 2020 to 2023, J&J Snack Foods experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $1.26 to $4.50. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for J&J Snack Foods indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

