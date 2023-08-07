Sustaining Growth Momentum: Ennis Continues to Excel and Reports Rising Profits

At the end of August 07, 2023, Ennis EBF will reward its shareholders with a dividend payout of $0.25 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 4.86%. Remember, only investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on July 06, 2023 will receive this payout.

Ennis Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-06 4 $0.25 4.86% 2023-06-16 2023-07-07 2023-08-07 2023-04-14 4 $0.25 4.79% 2023-03-27 2023-04-17 2023-05-08 2023-01-04 4 $0.25 4.3% 2022-12-15 2023-01-05 2023-02-02 2022-10-06 4 $0.25 4.99% 2022-09-16 2022-10-07 2022-11-04 2022-07-07 4 $0.25 5.96% 2022-06-17 2022-07-08 2022-08-08 2022-04-14 4 $0.25 5.41% 2022-03-28 2022-04-18 2022-05-09 2022-01-05 4 $0.25 5.17% 2021-12-16 2022-01-06 2022-02-03 2021-10-07 4 $0.25 5.46% 2021-09-17 2021-10-08 2021-11-05 2021-07-08 4 $0.25 4.91% 2021-04-20 2021-07-09 2021-08-09 2021-04-09 4 $0.23 4.23% 2021-03-22 2021-04-12 2021-05-03 2021-01-06 4 $0.23 5.08% 2020-12-17 2021-01-07 2021-02-04 2020-10-08 4 $0.23 5.06% 2020-09-18 2020-10-09 2020-11-06

Analyzing Ennis Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2019 to 2022, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $0.90 to $1.00, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Ennis

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Ennis's earnings per share, from $1.47 in 2019 to $1.62 in 2022. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at Ennis's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.25 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 4.86%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2019 to 2022 for Ennis indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

It is advisable for investors to monitor the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay in the loop about any adjustments in financials or dividend disbursements.

\To read more news on Ennis click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.