Addressing Performance Concerns: National Health Investors Manages Decreased Earnings and Adjusts Dividends

On August 04, 2023, National Health Investors NHI will distribute a dividend payout of $0.90 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 7.27%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on June 29, 2023 will receive this payout.

National Health Investors Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-06-29 4 $0.9 7.27% 2023-05-09 2023-06-30 2023-08-04 2023-03-30 4 $0.9 6.15% 2023-02-21 2023-03-31 2023-05-05 2022-12-29 4 $0.9 6.5% 2022-11-08 2022-12-30 2023-01-27 2022-09-29 4 $0.9 5.71% 2022-08-08 2022-09-30 2022-11-04 2022-06-29 4 $0.9 6.69% 2022-05-09 2022-06-30 2022-08-05 2022-03-30 4 $0.9 6.61% 2022-02-22 2022-03-31 2022-05-06 2021-12-30 4 $0.9 6.49% 2021-11-08 2021-12-31 2022-01-31 2021-09-29 4 $0.9 5.4% 2021-08-09 2021-09-30 2021-11-05 2021-06-29 4 $0.9 5.28% 2021-06-03 2021-06-30 2021-08-06 2021-03-30 4 $1.1 5.96% 2021-03-12 2021-03-31 2021-05-07 2020-12-30 4 $1.1 6.6% 2020-12-15 2020-12-31 2021-01-29 2020-09-29 4 $1.1 6.76% 2020-09-15 2020-09-30 2020-11-06

Analyzing National Health Investors Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2019 to 2022, there was a decline in the company's dividend per share, dropping from $4.20 in 2019 to $3.60 in 2022. This negative trend suggests a reduction in the company's dividend distribution, which requires careful investigation to identify the underlying causes.

YoY Earnings Growth For National Health Investors

From 2019 to 2022, National Health Investors experienced a decrease in earnings per share, dropping from $5.44 to $4.48. This declining earnings trend may be worrisome for income-seeking investors, as it indicates a potential impact on the company's ability to sustain or increase its cash dividend payouts. Further analysis is necessary to understand the underlying reasons for this decrease.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of National Health Investors and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.90 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 7.27%.

Considering the decrease in dividend per share from 2019 to 2022 along with a decrease in earnings per share, National Health Investors might face financial difficulties, potentially impacting their ability to continue distributing profits to investors.

Investors should closely follow the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay up-to-date on any shifts in financials or dividend disbursements.

