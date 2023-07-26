Nurturing Growth: InterDigital Supports Investors with Growing Earnings

On July 26, 2023, InterDigital IDCC will distribute a dividend payout of $0.35 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.61%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on July 11, 2023 will receive this payout.

InterDigital Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-11 4 $0.35 1.61% 2023-06-08 2023-07-12 2023-07-26 2023-04-11 4 $0.35 1.94% 2023-03-29 2023-04-12 2023-04-26 2023-01-10 4 $0.35 2.76% 2022-12-02 2023-01-11 2023-01-25 2022-10-11 4 $0.35 3.01% 2022-09-08 2022-10-12 2022-10-26 2022-07-12 4 $0.35 2.14% 2022-06-01 2022-07-13 2022-07-27 2022-04-12 4 $0.35 2.13% 2022-03-30 2022-04-13 2022-04-27 2022-01-11 4 $0.35 2.03% 2021-12-10 2022-01-12 2022-01-26 2021-10-12 4 $0.35 2.02% 2021-09-10 2021-10-13 2021-10-27 2021-07-13 4 $0.35 1.7% 2021-06-03 2021-07-14 2021-07-28 2021-04-13 4 $0.35 2.22% 2021-03-31 2021-04-14 2021-04-28 2021-01-12 4 $0.35 2.28% 2020-12-11 2021-01-13 2021-01-27 2020-10-13 4 $0.35 2.3% 2020-09-10 2020-10-14 2020-10-28

Analyzing InterDigital Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company has consistently maintained a dividend per share of $1.40 from 2019 to 2022. This unwavering dividend policy instills confidence in investors, as they can rely on a consistent income stream from the company's dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For InterDigital

Investors can observe a growth in earnings for InterDigital from 2019 to 2022, as earnings per share increased from $0.12 to $2.97. This upward trajectory in earnings indicates potential for future cash dividend payout increases, which can be advantageous for income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at InterDigital's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.35 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.61%.

Even though there has been no change in the dividend per share from 2019 to 2022, the rising earnings per share of InterDigital imply a solid financial footing, suggesting the company's ability to consistently reward shareholders with profit distributions.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

