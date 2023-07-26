Maximizing Investor Returns: Oracle Unleashes Growth Potential with Strong Performance

As the day concludes, Oracle ORCL is preparing to distribute a dividend payout of $0.40 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 1.46%. This payout is exclusive to investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on July 11, 2023.

Oracle Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-11 4 $0.4 1.46% 2023-06-12 2023-07-12 2023-07-26 2023-04-10 4 $0.4 1.81% 2023-03-09 2023-04-11 2023-04-24 2023-01-09 4 $0.32 1.6% 2022-12-12 2023-01-10 2023-01-24 2022-10-11 4 $0.32 1.69% 2022-09-12 2022-10-12 2022-10-25 2022-07-11 4 $0.32 1.91% 2022-06-13 2022-07-12 2022-07-26 2022-04-07 4 $0.32 1.68% 2022-03-10 2022-04-08 2022-04-21 2022-01-06 4 $0.32 1.44% 2021-12-09 2022-01-07 2022-01-19 2021-10-08 4 $0.32 1.43% 2021-09-13 2021-10-12 2021-10-26 2021-07-14 4 $0.32 1.55% 2021-06-15 2021-07-15 2021-07-29 2021-04-07 4 $0.32 1.76% 2021-03-10 2021-04-08 2021-04-22 2021-01-06 4 $0.24 1.61% 2020-12-10 2021-01-07 2021-01-21 2020-10-07 4 $0.24 1.69% 2020-09-10 2020-10-08 2020-10-22

Oracle's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Gen Digital GEN having the highest annualized dividend yield at 2.55%.

Analyzing Oracle Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2019 to 2022, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $0.96 in 2019 to $1.28 in 2022. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Oracle

The earnings chart above shows that from 2019 to 2022, Oracle has experienced an increase in their earnings from $3.74 per share to $4.91 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

