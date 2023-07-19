Exceeding Expectations: Shoe Carnival Achieves Strong Performance and Rewards Investors

On July 19, 2023, Shoe Carnival SCVL will distribute a dividend payout of $0.10 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.76%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on July 03, 2023 will receive this payout.

Shoe Carnival Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-03 4 $0.1 1.76% 2023-06-22 2023-07-05 2023-07-19 2023-03-31 4 $0.1 1.71% 2023-03-22 2023-04-03 2023-04-17 2023-01-06 4 $0.09 1.5% 2022-12-15 2023-01-09 2023-01-23 2022-10-03 4 $0.09 1.71% 2022-09-23 2022-10-04 2022-10-18 2022-07-08 4 $0.09 1.49% 2022-06-24 2022-07-11 2022-07-25 2022-04-01 4 $0.09 1.15% 2022-03-16 2022-04-04 2022-04-18 2022-01-07 4 $0.07 0.74% 2021-12-20 2022-01-10 2022-01-24 2021-10-01 4 $0.07 0.8% 2021-09-17 2021-10-04 2021-10-18 2021-07-02 4 $0.14 0.82% 2021-06-14 2021-07-06 2021-07-19 2021-04-01 4 $0.14 1.01% 2021-03-19 2021-04-05 2021-04-19 2021-01-08 4 $0.09 0.98% 2020-12-17 2021-01-11 2021-01-25 2020-10-02 4 $0.09 0.91% 2020-09-17 2020-10-05 2020-10-19

Shoe Carnival's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Gap GPS having the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.49%.

Analyzing Shoe Carnival Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2019 to 2022, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $0.34 in 2019 to $0.36 in 2022. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Shoe Carnival

From 2019 to 2022, Shoe Carnival has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $1.31 to $4.00. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of Shoe Carnival's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders.

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2019 to 2022, Shoe Carnival demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

