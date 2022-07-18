ñol

Aberdeen Total Dynamic's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 10:54 AM | 1 min read

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD.

What's Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.75 per share. On Thursday, Aberdeen Total Dynamic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own AOD as of the end of Wednesday's session are eligible to receive the 5.75 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on July 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

