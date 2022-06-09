Sabine Royalty's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR.

What's Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 72 cents per share. On Tuesday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 72 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own SBR as of the end of Monday's session are eligible to receive the 72 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on June 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Sabine Royalty click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.