XAI Octagon FR & Alt's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from XAI Octagon FR & Alt XFLT.

What's Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 73 cents per share. On Tuesday, XAI Octagon FR & Alt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 73 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own XFLT as of the end of Monday's session are eligible to receive the 73 cents dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on July 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

