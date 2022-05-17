Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tronox Holdings Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tronox Holdings TROX.

What's Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. On Friday, Tronox Holdings will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own TROX as of the end of Thursday's session are eligible to receive the $0.125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on June 24, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

