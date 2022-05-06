PIMCO New York Municipal: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO New York Municipal PYN.

What's Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0355 per share. On Wednesday, PIMCO New York Municipal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0355 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own PYN as of the end of Tuesday's session are eligible to receive the $0.0355 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on June 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

