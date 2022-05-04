QQQ
Archrock: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
May 4, 2022 10:50 am
Archrock: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Archrock (NYSE:AROC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share. On Monday, Archrock will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.145 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own AROC as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.145 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 17, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Archrock’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

