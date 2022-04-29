Armstrong World Indus: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.231 per share. On Wednesday, Armstrong World Indus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.231 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own AWI as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.231 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 19, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

