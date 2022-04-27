QQQ
CrossAmerica Partners: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 27, 2022 10:47 am
CrossAmerica Partners: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share. On Monday, CrossAmerica Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.525 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own CAPL as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.525 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 11, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

