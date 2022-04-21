QQQ
+ 1.81
339.40
+ 0.53%
BTC/USD
+ 1171.96
42530.15
+ 2.8337%
DIA
+ 2.05
349.48
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 2.43
442.29
+ 0.55%
TLT
-1.76
123.41
-1.45%
GLD
-1.17
183.88
-0.64%

AptarGroup: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2022 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AptarGroup: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. On Tuesday, AptarGroup will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.38 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own ATR as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.38 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on AptarGroup click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AptarGroup Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AptarGroup Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR). read more

Understanding AptarGroup's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 22, 2021, AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) declared a dividend payable on August 25, 2021 to its shareholders. AptarGroup also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Analyzing AptarGroup's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 15, 2021, AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) declared a dividend payable on May 19, 2021 to its shareholders. AptarGroup also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding AptarGroup's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 14, 2021, AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) declared a dividend payable on February 17, 2021 to its shareholders. AptarGroup also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more