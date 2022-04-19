QQQ
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Diversified Healthcare Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 19, 2022 10:53 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. On Friday, Diversified Healthcare will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.01 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own DHC as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.01 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 19, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

