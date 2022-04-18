QQQ
-0.44
338.87
-0.13%
BTC/USD
-498.23
39179.89
-1.2557%
DIA
-0.25
344.54
-0.07%
SPY
-0.40
438.19
-0.09%
TLT
-0.56
121.31
-0.46%
GLD
+ 1.41
182.63
+ 0.77%

Dynex Cap: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 18, 2022 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dynex Cap: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share. On Thursday, Dynex Cap will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own DX as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.13 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX). read more
Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX). read more

Analyzing Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 10, 2021, Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Dynex Cap, whose current dividend payout is $0.13, has an ex-dividend date set at June 18, 2021. read more

Analyzing Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date

Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Dynex Cap's stock as of May 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more