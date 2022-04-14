QQQ
-4.46
350.81
-1.29%
BTC/USD
-677.80
40469.99
-1.6472%
DIA
+ 1.02
344.74
+ 0.3%
SPY
-2.08
445.39
-0.47%
TLT
-1.64
124.86
-1.33%
GLD
-0.67
185.32
-0.36%

Mfs Intermediate High Inc's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2022 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mfs Intermediate High Inc's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.017 per share. On Tuesday, Mfs Intermediate High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.017 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own CIF as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.017 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Mfs Intermediate High Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Mfs Intermediate High Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF). read more