High Income Securities: Dividend Insights

Benzinga Insights
April 14, 2022 10:46 am
High Income Securities: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.073 per share. On Tuesday, High Income Securities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.073 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own PCF as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.073 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Dividends

