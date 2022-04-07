QQQ
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Dynamic Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 7, 2022 10:52 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.195 per share. On Tuesday, Calamos Dynamic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.195 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own CCD as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.195 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 20, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

