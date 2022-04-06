QQQ
-9.12
370.22
-2.53%
BTC/USD
-1341.27
44165.23
-2.9474%
DIA
-2.97
349.31
-0.86%
SPY
-6.19
457.22
-1.37%
TLT
-1.27
129.76
-0.99%
GLD
+ 0.81
178.43
+ 0.45%

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Allspring Utilities Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2022 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Allspring Utilities Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Allspring Utilities (AMEX:ERH).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0753 per share. On Monday, Allspring Utilities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0753 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own ERH as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0753 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Wells Fargo Utilities's Ex-Dividend Date

Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 25, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Wells Fargo Utilities's stock as of July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Wells Fargo Utilities

On March 26, 2021, Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 3, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wells Fargo Utilities, whose current dividend payout is $0.07, has an ex-dividend date set at April 12, 2021. read more

Understanding Wells Fargo Utilities's Ex-Dividend Date

Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) declared a dividend payable on February 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 18, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Wells Fargo Utilities's stock as of January 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more