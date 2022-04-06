QQQ
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Allspring Multi-Sector Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2022 10:46 am
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Allspring Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0948 per share. On Monday, Allspring Multi-Sector will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0948 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own ERC as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0948 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

