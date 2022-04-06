QQQ
Allspring Income: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2022 10:46 am
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Allspring Income (AMEX:EAD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0606 per share. On Monday, Allspring Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0606 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own EAD as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0606 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Allspring Income’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

