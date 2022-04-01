QQQ
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ingles Markets Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2022 11:22 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share. On Wednesday, Ingles Markets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.165 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own IMKTA as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.165 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 14, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

