QQQ
+ 3.37
361.54
+ 0.92%
BTC/USD
+ 262.12
47384.33
+ 0.5563%
DIA
+ 2.02
347.47
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 2.85
453.06
+ 0.63%
TLT
+ 0.90
128.86
+ 0.69%
GLD
-0.44
179.50
-0.25%

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy First Trust Inter Dur Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy First Trust Inter Dur Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1275 per share. On Friday, First Trust Inter Dur will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1275 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own FPF as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1275 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on First Trust Inter Dur’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

First Trust Inter Dur's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

First Trust Inter Dur's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF). read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust Inter Dur

On June 21, 2021, First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust Inter Dur also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding First Trust Inter Dur's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 20, 2021, First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. read more

Analyzing First Trust Inter Dur's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 22, 2021, First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. read more