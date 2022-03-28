QQQ
Ralph Lauren's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 10:47 am
Ralph Lauren's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share. On Thursday, Ralph Lauren will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.6875 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own RL as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.6875 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Ralph Lauren’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Posted-In:

Dividends

