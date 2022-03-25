QQQ
-3.44
363.09
-0.96%
BTC/USD
+ 313.46
44304.92
+ 0.7125%
DIA
-0.10
347.16
-0.03%
SPY
-0.75
451.24
-0.17%
TLT
-2.06
132.53
-1.58%
GLD
-0.32
183.45
-0.17%

Safehold's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2022 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Safehold's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Safehold (NYSE:SAFE).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. On Wednesday, Safehold will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.17 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own SAFE as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.17 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Safehold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) declared a dividend payable on January 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 18, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Safehold's stock as of January 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. read more