QQQ
+ 5.01
346.82
+ 1.42%
BTC/USD
+ 1053.38
43936.14
+ 2.4564%
DIA
+ 2.54
340.87
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 4.85
438.95
+ 1.09%
TLT
-1.00
132.50
-0.76%
GLD
+ 1.40
180.41
+ 0.77%

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Guess Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 24, 2022 10:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Guess Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Guess (NYSE:GES).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share. On Tuesday, Guess will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.225 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own GES as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.225 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Guess's Ex-Dividend Date

Understanding Guess's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 25, 2021, Guess (NYSE:GES) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Guess also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more
Understanding Guess's Ex-Dividend Date

Understanding Guess's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 25, 2021, Guess (NYSE:GES) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Analyzing Guess's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 27, 2021, Guess (NYSE:GES) declared a dividend payable on June 25, 2021 to its shareholders. Guess also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Second Week Of December