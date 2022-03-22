QQQ
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Great Southern Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2022 10:54 am
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Great Southern Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. On Friday, Great Southern Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.36 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own GSBC as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.36 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 11, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

