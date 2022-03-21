QQQ
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 21, 2022 10:52 am
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share. On Thursday, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.025 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own SHIP as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.025 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 05, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

