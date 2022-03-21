QQQ
-0.68
352.17
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-332.84
40929.27
-0.8066%
DIA
-1.08
348.27
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.87
443.66
+ 0.19%
TLT
-2.05
135.49
-1.54%
GLD
+ 1.45
177.85
+ 0.81%

American Vanguard's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 21, 2022 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
American Vanguard's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share. On Thursday, American Vanguard will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.025 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own AVD as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.025 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on American Vanguard click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing American Vanguard's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 8, 2021, American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) declared a dividend payable on July 8, 2021 to its shareholders. American Vanguard also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding American Vanguard's Ex-Dividend Date

  read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Wednesday, October 26

American Vanguard Reduces Qtr. Dividend from $0.05 to $0.02/Share