DWS Municipal IT: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2022 11:03 am
DWS Municipal IT: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0375 per share. On Friday, DWS Municipal IT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own KTF as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

