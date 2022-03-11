QQQ
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Floating Rate Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2022 10:14 am
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Floating Rate Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0575 per share. On Wednesday, Pioneer Floating Rate will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0575 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own PHD as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0575 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

