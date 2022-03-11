QQQ
Horace Mann Educators: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2022 10:12 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. On Wednesday, Horace Mann Educators will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.32 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own HMN as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.32 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

