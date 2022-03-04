QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-238.66
38910.00
-0.61%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

SBA Communications's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SBA Communications's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share. On Wednesday, SBA Communications will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.71 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own SBAC as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.71 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: SBA Communications

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a dividend payable on March 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of SBA Communications's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more
Here's How Much $100 Invested In SBA Communications 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much $100 Invested In SBA Communications 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.31% on an annualized basis. read more

Wireless Tower REIT CCI Reports Q2 Results & Bumps FY2015 Guidance

Wireless REIT Crown Castle International - Solely Focused On U.S. Markets & Fiber