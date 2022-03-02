TFS Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2825 per share. On Monday, TFS Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2825 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own TFSL as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2825 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 22, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

