QQQ
-3.27
350.49
-0.94%
BTC/USD
-1407.25
42485.73
-3.21%
DIA
-1.09
340.09
-0.32%
SPY
-2.22
440.11
-0.51%
TLT
+ 2.05
134.42
+ 1.5%
GLD
+ 0.10
179.63
+ 0.06%

TFS Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TFS Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2825 per share. On Monday, TFS Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2825 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own TFSL as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2825 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 22, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on TFS Financial click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: TFS Financial

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: TFS Financial

On August 26, 2021, TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding TFS Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a dividend payable on June 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of TFS Financial's stock as of June 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

8 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, November 25