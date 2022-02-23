QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 165.11
39384.28
+ 0.42%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Before The Dividend Payout

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share. On Monday, NextEra Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.425 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own NEE as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.425 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on NextEra Energy’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NextEra Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.44% on an annualized basis. read more
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.33% on an annualized basis. read more
Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In NextEra Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In NextEra Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 5.68%, generating a 10.11% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case. read more

6 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, August 26